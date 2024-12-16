LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Marvel Rivals
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Split Fiction

      Is your PC ready for awesome co-op action in Split Fiction?

      Check out the system requirements ahead of the game's release in March.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Although we knew it was coming, Josef Fares and his studio Hazelight gave us quite a surprise when they announced Split Fiction during The Game Awards.

      As in the studio's two previous titles A Way Out and It Takes Two, the game is entirely co-op, with two writers from different backgrounds (fantasy and science fiction) thrown into an adventure where they have to try to survive in their own stories.

      As before, the studio allows you to share the games with a friend, so even if you only have one copy, you can play it with others online. It actually releases as early as March 6, and with so little time left, the PC requirements have now been unveiled via the Epic Games Store. Check out the Minimum and Recommended specs below:

      Minimum:


      Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
      OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11
      Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i5-6600K
      Memory: 8 GB RAM
      Graphics: Radeon RX 470 - 4GB / Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 - 4GB
      DirectX: Version 12
      Network: Broadband Internet connection
      Storage: 85 GB available space
      Additional Notes: Resolution: 1920x1080 Native FPS: 30 Graphics Settings Preset: Low

      Recommended:


      Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
      OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11
      Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-11700k
      Memory: 16 GB RAM
      Graphics: AMD Radeon 6700 XT - 12GB / Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 - 8GB
      DirectX: Version 12
      Network: Broadband Internet connection
      Storage: 85 GB available space
      Additional Notes: Resolution: 2560x1440 Native FPS: 60 Graphics Settings Preset: High

      Split Fiction

      Related texts



      Loading next content