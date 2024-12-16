Is your PC ready for awesome co-op action in Split Fiction?

Although we knew it was coming, Josef Fares and his studio Hazelight gave us quite a surprise when they announced Split Fiction during The Game Awards.
As in the studio's two previous titles A Way Out and It Takes Two, the game is entirely co-op, with two writers from different backgrounds (fantasy and science fiction) thrown into an adventure where they have to try to survive in their own stories.
As before, the studio allows you to share the games with a friend, so even if you only have one copy, you can play it with others online. It actually releases as early as March 6, and with so little time left, the PC requirements have now been unveiled via the Epic Games Store. Check out the Minimum and Recommended specs below:
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i5-6600K
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 470 - 4GB / Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 - 4GB
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 85 GB available space
Additional Notes: Resolution: 1920x1080 Native FPS: 30 Graphics Settings Preset: Low