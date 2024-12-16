Is your PC ready for awesome co-op action in Split Fiction?

HQ

Although we knew it was coming, Josef Fares and his studio Hazelight gave us quite a surprise when they announced Split Fiction during The Game Awards.

As in the studio's two previous titles A Way Out and It Takes Two, the game is entirely co-op, with two writers from different backgrounds (fantasy and science fiction) thrown into an adventure where they have to try to survive in their own stories.

As before, the studio allows you to share the games with a friend, so even if you only have one copy, you can play it with others online. It actually releases as early as March 6, and with so little time left, the PC requirements have now been unveiled via the Epic Games Store. Check out the Minimum and Recommended specs below:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i5-6600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 470 - 4GB / Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 - 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: Resolution: 1920x1080 Native FPS: 30 Graphics Settings Preset: Low

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating systemOS: 64 bit Windows 10/11Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-11700kMemory: 16 GB RAMGraphics: AMD Radeon 6700 XT - 12GB / Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 - 8GBDirectX: Version 12Network: Broadband Internet connectionStorage: 85 GB available spaceAdditional Notes: Resolution: 2560x1440 Native FPS: 60 Graphics Settings Preset: High