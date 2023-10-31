Is your PC prepared for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

HQ

Yesterday we finally got to share our impressions from the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which of course is based on the immensely popular movies, but with an original story. As it is a very good looking game (and not released for the last generation of consoles), most people assumed it would take a fairly beefy computer to run it well.

While that is certainly true for the Ultra settings, we're still impressed by how well optimized the game seems to be, as the Minimum and Recommended setting probably won't melt a computer for anyone. Check it out below:

MINIMUM

Visual setting: 1080p, Low Preset with FSR2 Quality/30 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600 /Intel i7 8700K

GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB /Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB /Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

RECOMMENDED

Visual setting: 1080p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k

GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ENTHUSIAST

Visual setting: 1440p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x/ Intel i5 11600k

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB/ Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Storage Space: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ULTRA

Visual setting: 4K, Ultra Preset with FSR2 Balanced/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D/ Intel i7 12700k

GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB/ Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

Which setting will you run the game on for PC?