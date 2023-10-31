Is your PC prepared for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Yesterday we finally got to share our impressions from the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which of course is based on the immensely popular movies, but with an original story. As it is a very good looking game (and not released for the last generation of consoles), most people assumed it would take a fairly beefy computer to run it well.
While that is certainly true for the Ultra settings, we're still impressed by how well optimized the game seems to be, as the Minimum and Recommended setting probably won't melt a computer for anyone. Check it out below:
MINIMUM
Visual setting: 1080p, Low Preset with FSR2 Quality/30 FPS
CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600 /Intel i7 8700K
GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB /Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB /Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)
RAM: 16 GB dual channel
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
RECOMMENDED
Visual setting: 1080p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS
CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k
GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB
RAM: 16 GB dual channel
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
ENTHUSIAST
Visual setting: 1440p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS
CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x/ Intel i5 11600k
GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB/ Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB
RAM: 16 GB dual channel
Storage Space: 90 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
ULTRA
Visual setting: 4K, Ultra Preset with FSR2 Balanced/60 FPS
CPU: AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D/ Intel i7 12700k
GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB/ Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB
RAM: 16 GB dual channel
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
Which setting will you run the game on for PC?