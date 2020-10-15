Is your PC capable of handling Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

You're watching Advertisements

One of the better looking games for the launch of Xbox Series X is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is of course is also coming for PC. Ubisoft has shared a detailed list of what you need to run the game from low resolutions with equally low frame rate to higher settings. It's worth noticing that the highest 4K setting demands that you have an SSD - but still only lets you run the game in 30 frames per second. Check out the full list below.

Minimum (Low Preset, 1080p/30 FPS):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 - 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD R9 380 - 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB

Storage: 50GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended (High Preset, 1080p/30 FPS):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 - 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended (High Preset, 1080p/60 FPS):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 - 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K (Very High Preset, 1440p/30 FPS):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 7 2700X - 3.7 Ghz / i7 - 7700 - 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 56 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K (Very High Preset, 1440p/60 FPS):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 Ghz / i7 - 8700K - 3.7 Ghz

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT - 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

4K (Ultra High Preset, 2160p/30 FPS):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 7 3700X - 3.6 Ghz / i9 - 9700K - 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT - 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support