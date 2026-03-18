Is your PC able to run Life is Strange: Reunion on "Hella High" quality?

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We're just over a week away from the next chapter in the Life is Strange series making its arrival, as Life is Strange: Reunion will debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as March 26. With this being the case, now Square Enix and developer Deck Nine has shared the official PC specs for the game, all so that fans on the platform can determine how they will be able to run the game.

In total, there are five performance/quality settings, ranging from Minimum to Hella High, and while running the game on its lowest options should be rather easy for players, getting the game operating at its utmost best might be more of a challenge.

We say this as to play on Hella High (which will offer 2160p visuals at 30 fps), you will need either an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-13700K CPU matched up with either an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, plus 16 GB of RAM. Essentially, quite powerful tech and only to get the game running at 30 fps...

As for the full specs sheet, you can see this below, and for more on Life is Strange: Reunion, you can read our recent preview of the game here and our interview with Deck Nine, where we discuss playing past Life is Strange titles before Reunion too.