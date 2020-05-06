Cookies

Is Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming to PC?

Could Yakuza: Like a Dragon be getting a PC release? According to Steam Database, it could.

The latest Yakuza game is called Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and it was released in Japan back in January 2020. A western version is also coming, but we don't know when. So far, the game has been an exclusive title for PS4, but now it seems that a PC version (Steam) is coming as well.

As reported by a well-known industry insider Wario64 on Twitter, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is now included in Steam DB. Of course, we can't take this a definitive announcement regarding a PC version for the next Yakuza.

If nothing else, it seems that the process of getting Yakuza: Like a Dragon to broader audiences is moving forward, and that may also include PC players as well as western audiences in general.

Thanks, VG247

