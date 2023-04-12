Is Xbox teasing something Banjo-Kazooie related?

HQ

We are probably grasping straws here, but we're just as starved of Banjo-Kazooie as everyone else. Therefore we couldn't help but notice that the official Xbox account of Australia and New Zealand shared a picture puzzle yesterday, which you can check out below.

The answer is of course Banjo-Kazooie (although we can't be the only ones who sees the word "die", right?), which led to several speculations of the duo returning in some way. Microsoft should have known it would lead to people thinking something is happening with the series, otherwise it's just trolling and making fans disappointed (which has happened so many times before).

While we do believe that no expectations should come from this, we're less than two full months away from Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Summer Showcase 2023. If Microsoft will announce something Banjo-Kazooie related and would like to build some hype, now would be a perfect time to do so.

What do you make of this, will Banjo-Kazooie get an announcement in June?