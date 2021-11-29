Is Vigo returning for the next Ghostbusters movie?

HQ

Ghostbusters: Afterlife turned out to be what both old and new fans wanted and has made busting ghosts a thing again. This will probably lead to a sequel, but who should be the main enemy? Gozer the Gozerian again? Someone brand new? Or maybe Vigo the Carpathian of Ghostbusters II fame?

Well, the latter seems to be what director/writer Jason Reitman would like to see, and when he recently visited the podcast Happy Sad Confused, he said:

"There is a lot of time and opportunity for Vigo the Carpathian to make his return. Look, are you saying that's the only painting of Vigo the Carpathian? Maybe, he's riding a horse in another one, maybe, impaling someone in another one."

Would you like to see the return of good ol' Vigo (also known as Prince Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf, Scourge of Carpathia, Sorrow of Moldavia, Vigo the Carpathian, Vigo the Cruel, Vigo the Torturer, Vigo the Despised, Vigo the Unholy) in the next Ghostbusters?

Thanks, Screenrant.