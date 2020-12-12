Is Tobey Maguire joining the upcoming Spider-Man 3 cast?

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, Tobey Maguire (the actor a lot of people still regard as the main Spider-Man) was spotted heading to a costume fitting in Los Angeles. Yes, that probably doesn't seem all that unusual, but over the past few days, rumours have been swirling suggesting that Maguire may be on the cards to return to the web-slinging role, as part of the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie that is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A whole bunch of different rumours have been firing off here and there regarding this upcoming movie. Andrew Garfield seems to be returning as another Spider-Man (from The Amazing Spider-Man movies), alongside his co-star Emma Stone (who will likely return as Gwen Stacey) and Jamie Foxx as Electro. On top of that, Alfred Molina from the Maguire Spider-Man trilogy also seems to be reprising his role as Doctor "Otto" Octavius, and when you really think about it, all the roads seem to suggest that Marvel is bringing the Spider-Verse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Obviously, all of these rumours are just rumours as of right now, however, if they do end up having a degree of truth, it's starting to look like we are all in for one serious treat when Spider-Man 3 releases down the line.

Thanks, CBR.