Is this the startup sound and animation for Xbox Series X?

Did Microsoft reveal the startup sound and animation for the next generation of Xbox systems in its event teaser?

This Thursday is an exciting day for gaming and Xbox fans as it marks the first time we will officially see new games from the next generation consoles. At 17:00, Microsoft will reveal a couple (expect three to five) of third party games for Xbox Series X and let us see what they look like on the upcoming console generation hardware.

Microsoft recently shared a little teaser of things to come, and describes it like this:

"Boot up a new episode of Inside Xbox this Thursday, May 7 @8am PT for a first look at gameplay from our partners for the Xbox Series X"

We're hardly alone in thinking it looks and sounds an awful lot like a startup screen - and judging from Microsoft's description, we assume this is what you will see when you start up you Xbox Series X later this fall. What do you think of it? Take a look below.

