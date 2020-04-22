Is this the official Xbox Series X logo?

Microsoft just recently trademarked a logo most definitely looks to be the official logo planned to adorn the upcoming next-generation console Xbox Series X. The logo, that you can find below, is made up of two separate fonts, a capitalised 'SERIES' standing vertically next to the letter X which has a part of the letter cut out.

The logo is set to be trademarked primarily for video game goods/services but also a wide variety of merchandise such as clothing and homeware and more. Read the trademark listing in its entirety here.

Interestingly enough, the 'X' in the logo looks very similar to that used in the Sony Xperia logo, so whether or not that will be an issue for either company will be interesting to see.