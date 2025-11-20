Is this the most expensive beef wellington in a supermarket? M&S draws critiques with £195 Christmas meal

HQ

We all spend a lot more money than we should when Christmas rolls around. That's just a fact of life, and yet some prices are steep enough to give even the biggest holiday enthusiasts pause. Take British supermarket M&S' beef wellington, for example, made by chef Tom Kerridge and selling for a whopping £195.

Fortnum & Mason, another high-end retailer, has a beef wellington on offer for £120. Others can be found in the region of £30, and even Gordon Ramsay only charges £95 per person for a beef wellington experience at two of his restaurants.

"The M&S Collection Tom Kerridge Beef Wellington has been a big hit with customers," a spokesperson told Sky News. "It's selling very well and we only have a few left on our Christmas Food To Order page."

"Serving six people and weighing over 2kg, the hand-butchered British beef fillet is matured over 17 days and hand rolled in portobello mushroom duxelles with silky chicken breast mousse and black truffle as it would be in a restaurant - it's the absolute best quality wellington we've ever created."

