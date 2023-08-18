Is this the first real picture from GTA VI?

HQ

The leaks from Rockstar about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI continue and there is now plenty of information about what we can undoubtedly call the most anticipated action title of all-time. What we know so far is that the game is set in the present day and in Florida with Miami as the centre point.

According to leaked images on the map, the game world is rumoured to be more than five times (!) the size of Los Santos in GTA V and we'll be jumping between a male and a female character whose story is supposed to resemble a "modern version of Bonni and Clyde".

There is talk that Rockstar has brought in lots of different role-playing systems to be able to buy properties, visit 1000% more buildings and locations (on the inside) and that civilians will be controlled by a brand new AI system that Rockstar has been working on for almost four years, which will "revolutionise" the gaming world according to insider sources. Below we find the "first image" from the game showing the female protagonist and very impressive lighting.

It is rumoured that GTA VI will be announced on the tenth anniversary of GTA Online, which falls on October 1, 2023, which sounds plausible.

What do you think of the image below?