Is this the best month of PlayStation Plus Extra yet?

HQ

We already knew Humanity will be available as part of PlayStation Plus Extra from the get-go when it launches on May 16, but that's far from the only game subscribers can look forward to that day.

Sony has announced all of the games that will be added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium catalogues on May 16, and it's an extremely impressive list consisting of the prettiest PS5 game, more gems from Bethesda, all of the modern Tomb Raider games and more:

Premium subscribers will also get the following "classics" the same day:

