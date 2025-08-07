Is This Seat Taken? shadowdrops during Indie World Showcase

While the Indie World Showcase wasn't one for the history books, it did have some highlights, like the sudden arrival of a game, a shadowdrop, as the kids say...

Yep, Is This Seat Taken? shocked us all by debuting in line with the showcase, meaning you can now head to the Nintendo eShop, Steam, Google Play Store, or the App Store to snag a copy of the quirky logic puzzler, all for Switch 1, PC, and mobile devices, respectively.

Available for the rather affordable price of $10, this game is all about discovering "quirky traits and play matchmaker as you find your perfect seat in this heartfelt, delightful puzzle adventure."

With the game now available, you can see the latest trailer below.