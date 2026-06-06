Is This Seat Taken? is coming to PS5 this August

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While much of the conversation is often directed towards the AAA announcements and reveals at this time of year, the 'not-E3' period is also chock-full of indie game news and reveals.

To this end, the Wholesome Games Showcase has served up a broad slate of news and reveals for fans to enjoy, and on this topic, developer Poti Poti Studios made an appearance to share an update on its logic puzzle project, Is This Seat Taken?

After launching on PC and Switch last summer, now the game is ready to debut on a new platform altogether, as it was just revealed that Is This Seat Taken? is set to launch on PS5 as soon as August 2026. We don't have an exact release date as of yet, but if you're curious if this game is worth your time, you can read our more over here.