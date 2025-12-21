Is This Seat Taken? developers thought the game would fail at first

HQ

Is This Seat Taken? is one of 2025's true indie success stories. It's the first game from Poti Poti Studios, and currently sits at an Overwhelmingly Positive review rating on Steam from thousands of users.

We spoke with co-founders Sergi Pérez and Ausiàs Dalmau at the BIG Conference recently about the success of the game, which seemed to come as a shock to everyone at Poti Poti. "No, to be honest we thought it was going to fail and it was going to be our first game and we would learn a lot about how to market the game and how to get the game to the public," said Dalmau. "That's what we initially thought, that it was going to be a short project, but then we pitched it to Wholesome and they really liked it, so we started believing in the game and then we announced it and we saw the reception and that's when we really started to believe that the game could be successful, but we never saw the success that it had, we never expected that."

The success definitely shocked the team, and now there are a lot of eyes watching to see what they'll do next. When we asked for any teasers, the co-founders said they weren't sure. "It's our first game, and we didn't know that after you released the game, you had to do so many things. So we are everywhere trying to promote our game, and we have no time to work on the next game," said Pérez.

