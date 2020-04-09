Is there something Xbox-related planned for Monday?

Usually, the video game business is a slow time around Easter, but it seems like Microsoft didn't get the memo and is planning to announce something on Easter Monday. The source for this is one of the best-known insiders in the business, Shinobi602 of Resetera and Twitter fame.

It started when a Resetera user said the following regarding Xbox Game Studios:

"i just want them to stop show us a games with Cartoon graphics...

and give me Gears Quality graphics level."

Shinobi602 who has a great track record for leaks joined the discussion and added: "Oh you won't be disappointed". This led to questions about what he meant by this and got the following reply:

"It's not my place to give details, and my username would be plastered on sites come morning if I did lol. So I won't. But you won't have to wait too much longer, really. I'm incredibly excited at what's coming from Xbox...

Gorgeous fantasy worlds, reboots, big sci-fi...

Should be a lot of fun."

This comment fits nicely with what Miranda Sanchez recently said in IGN Unlocked:

"Next week I have a very very very exciting piece going up on Monday, so please stay tuned for that. It will be very relevant to Xbox audiences."

We have no clue what it is, but it sounds like we are about to see some new games for Xbox Series X. We know the Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been visiting The Initiative (the studio Microsoft says is of AAAA quality, made up by people from developers like Rockstar, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Crystal Dynamics) a lot recently, which could be relevant. "Fantasy" is a loose description that fits Playground's rumored Fable title, and the reboot could be just about anything.

Remember to visit Gamereactor next week for a full reveal of everything that does or does not happen.