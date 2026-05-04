Is there enough narrative for 10+ Mortal Kombat movies: Ed Boon thinks there are plenty of villains who are "absolutely up-for-grabs"

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The latest Mortal Kombat movie adaptations, which started with the 2021 film, was conceived as a three-part story where Mortal Kombat 2 is the middle section. This naturally implies that there will be a third film and that it will conclude the wider story, tying up the narrative and putting it to bed. But there are tons of Mortal Kombat games, with over 10 mainline titles and several spinoffs and additional variants, so there is plenty of world-building and narrative to draw from for additional stories. So how many more Mortal Kombat movies will there be?

This was a question that was asked to Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon during a recent press conference for the film, where Liu Kang actor Ludi Lin, of all people, picked the brain of the iconic game developer inquiring if there is enough to make 10+ Mortal Kombat flicks?

Boon answered with the following: "There is a story, there are additional villains that we've introduced over the years that I think are absolutely up-for-grabs in terms of continuing doing films. I would love to see another one introducing, you know, Shinnok. There are quite a few additional villains and what's great about Mortal Kombat is when you die, you're just going to come back in the next movie. Don't mourn them, they'll be fine."

Would you like to see the Mortal Kombat series continue to expand or is it more beneficial to have a tighter and closed story? For more on the sequel that premieres on May 8, read about its hundreds of Easter eggs and what continues to make the series relevant.