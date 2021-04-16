Is there a Metal Gear announcement coming next week?

You're watching Advertisements

There hasn't been any real news on Metal Gear lately and the series seems to have been shelved by Konami who don't seem to care much about video games at all anymore. There have been some rumours though, and the two most prominent ones are that Konami is trying to get a third party license for the brand to make a game of their own, and that Bluepoint Games (remake specialists) are working on Metal Gear Solid remakes for PlayStation formats.

But late yesterday, we finally got a weird sign of life from the official Twitter account of the series, that wrote a response to a weird and newly created Twitter user, and wrote:

"Tom, we talked about this. Please check your Codec each morning for meeting updates and evacuations in-case of PMC incursions. And we have visitors coming next week, so finish cleaning the vents and make sure the flags are all hung properly, but do not touch the C4 this time."

The key part here is "we have visitors coming next week", which does sound like a really weird thing to write. Which visitors, and why do they inform all of us about this? This won't be revealed until next week unfortunately, but let's just keep our fingers crossed that is actually is something good.