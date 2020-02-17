Is there a Cyberpunk 2077 controller coming for Xbox One?

Microsoft loves putting out a new controller every now and then, and the company has released a plethora of alternative styles over the course of this console generation, not only regular designs but also those with new features such as better grips, self-styled Design Lab controllers, and the Elites. And now it looks like MS is planning yet another.

Reddit users noticed that South African retailer Raru suddenly started taking pre-orders for a Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One controller. Since Microsoft has the marketing rights for CDPR's upcoming RPG, it really doesn't seem too farfetched that the new design could be real. What's more, after "the Internet" started discussing the peripheral, the listing was suddenly removed. The plot thickens.

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed until September 17 this year, so there might be a while to go before Microsoft and CD Projekt Red announces any new products linked to the game. Still... let's keep our fingers crossed that this one is real since we wouldn't mind a new Cyberpunk 2077 controller, which would also work with Xbox Series X thanks to peripheral backward compatibility.