Saints Row

Is the story in Saints Row important?

We highly doubt that after watching the latest trailer.

HQ

The stories in games keep on getting better, and I'll say that many games have taken me through a journey far better than some of the best books, movies and TV shows in the world. Very few open world games can brag about that, however, and especially the ones with a big focus on humour and wacky tasks. That doesn't stop some publishers and developers from highlighting that aspect in their marketing. This includes Volition and Deep Silver.

Because the duo has given us a story trailer for Saints Row, and it sure seems like reasons for the explosive, action-filled, allegedly funny and absurd moments that await us on August 23 are extremely thin to say the least.

HQ
Saints Row

