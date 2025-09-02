Is the Playstation 5 too expensive? Capcom thinks so

HQ

Capcom continues to ride a remarkable wave of success, reporting its twelfth straight year of profits. Much of this momentum comes from the massive success of Monster Hunter: Wilds. Yet despite these stellar financial results, Capcom's top executives have voiced concern over the ever-increasing price of game consoles.

In a recent interview, Capcom boss Haruhiro Tsujimoto argued that the high cost of Sony's console has become a real barrier for the gaming market. A PlayStation 5 costs around 80,000 yen in Japan, and once games and online subscriptions are factored in, the total can reach approximately 100,000 yen.

"We also found that the 'PS5 barrier' is unexpectedly large. It costs about 80,000 yen. When you factor in the cost of software and monthly subscriptions, it comes to about 100,000 yen," Tsujimoto explained.

Console price hikes appear to have hit Japan particularly hard, where purchasing power is already limited. At the same time, Nintendo's Switch 2 has been thriving thanks to its significantly lower price point. To counterbalance the situation, Capcom has been leaning into digital promotions and frequent price cuts for its games.

So what do you think the PlayStation 5 should cost? Or is the current price tag (and the Pro model's) reasonable?