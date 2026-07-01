Is the physical vs. digital debate already over?

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Physical games have always had that tangible edge over digital ones. You can hold them in your hand, proudly display them on your shelves, and in some cases—especially if you have the spare cash—they have special edition extras you can marvel at too.

Since the onset of high-speed internet, it's been debated which is better. Physical media represents collectability and permanence, while on the other, digital offers convenience, speed, and an increasingly seamless ecosystem of access. It's so much easy to click buy on your console store or input a key instead of waiting a day for delivery or changing out of your PJs, hopping in the car and nipping into town. Not to mention actually having to face people...

But with the recent news that PlayStation sales ratios have reached 85% in favour of digital, somewhere along the way, that debate may have already been decided, not with a dramatic announcement, but through a slow, almost invisible shift in consumer behaviour, alongside an even more subtle acceptance of what it actually means to "own" a game. Because today, even when you buy a physical copy of a game, you can no longer guarantee it'll be available to you in lieu of an internet connection, let alone forever.

The illusion of physical

Back when physical was king, you'd buy the game, open it up, stick it in your console of choice, and off you went. Then came installs, and now, you can't even guarantee that the disc you've purchased contains the entire game. Thanks to the internet, and the bloating of the size of games, a lot of games now require "content downloads" in order to play. These will be advertised on the box, but it essentially means that to play the game, you still need to acquire a portion of it digitally. Discs are becoming little more than physical keys.

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Couple that with day-one patches and updates, this constant maintenance further renders the physical copies less viable. So, the question becomes uncomfortable but necessary: if the disc no longer contains the full, final, playable experience, what exactly are we owning?

Why the industry moved this way

It's tempting to treat this as a simple story of publishers removing consumer rights, but the reality is more a product of circumstance than anything conspiratorial. Thanks to the internet, digital distribution became possible and offered clear advantages to publishers:

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No manufacturing or retail costs, and companies love saving a few quid, or bucks depending on where you're buying.



Full control over pricing and discounts



Eliminating the second-hand market as well as stopping you from lending it to your mates.



Once games became continuously updated services rather than static products, physical media naturally became less relevant. A disc cannot evolve with a game that changes weekly or monthly. From a business perspective, the direction of travel makes sense. It's more efficient, more flexible, and ultimately more profitable. And just like any other industry, game development is driven by profit.

Congratulations, we played ourselves

Perhaps the most significant change isn't technical or commercial, but psychological. And while we all like to blame corporate greed for all the wrongs in the gaming industry, this is a problem we brought on ourselves to an extent.

And all for the sake of convenience.

It's so much easier to buy a game with a click of a button, and then to launch it with another, as opposed to getting up off the sofa, grabbing the case, ejecting the disc, then popping in a new one. Even writing that felt tiresome.

The idea of "owning" a game in the traditional sense has become less important than simply being able to play it when you want to with as little inconvenience as possible. And as the high-street has been in severe decline for years thanks to online shopping, when buying games became instant, we never had a chance, really.

Physical media isn't gone, but it isn't doing itself any favours

Despite all of this, physical games haven't disappeared. Special editions still exist, Steel Books still sell, collectors still value physical ownership highly. But increasingly, physical media feels like something different from what it once was. It's no longer the default way most people buy games as digital even offers special and deluxe editions. Physical collectors' editions now largely appeal to the superfans or the avid collectors.

But the biggest problem is quality, or the apparent lack thereof anymore. Call of Duty once had a special edition that shipped with night vision goggles that actually worked. Now you have games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which shipped with a very questionable statue, or 007 First Light, which tried to sell half a plastic Golden Gun for over £200.

Nothing escapes 'enshittification' it seems, and if this is the standard that publishers think fans want, then unless there's radical change, it won't be long until stuff like this evaporates entirely. The one thing you expect from these premium editions is quality. When you cut that, you can no longer justify the price. And then what will keep us from fully embracing digital?

Phy-zzling out?

Is the physical versus digital debate already over? Not exactly.

Physical media still exists, and for some players it still matters deeply. But the version of physical media that once defined gaming—complete, self-contained, and permanently owned—is no longer the standard.

What we are left with is something more complicated. Physical games still exist, but they no longer guarantee ownership in the way they once did. Digital games offer convenience, but not permanence either, and somewhere between the two, the idea of what it means to "own" a game has quietly shifted and most of us simply didn't notice when it happened. Physical isn't losing because it's worse, it's just that convenience trumps anything.

For years, the debate was framed as physical versus digital. In reality, that argument may have ended long ago. The real debate now is ownership versus access, and if current trends continue, ownership may already be losing, and with that in mind, folks like Stop Killing Games might matter more than ever soon.