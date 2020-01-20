Is The Last of Us: Part II coming to PC?

We have previously reported that Sony's highly successful baseball series MLB The Show is officially becoming a multiformat series in the future. Last week we reported that Horizon: Zero Dawn was being released on PC, as well as a rumour that Dreams is set to be a PC title too.

Sony stated last year that it would indeed start releasing more games for other formats beyond PlayStation, and it seems like this has now started to happen. Now, there are also signs of another PlayStation exclusive being released for PC, and this one is about as big as all of the previously mentioned games combined: The Last of Us: Part II.

The source of this speculation comes from LinkedIn, where Naughty Dog is right now hiring programmers to "develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques for our upcoming game, The Last of Us Part II". The juicy part comes in the requirements, as it turns out Naughty Dog wants to hire someone who has "thorough understanding of current GPU architectures (AMD GCN, NVIDIA CUDA)", which is surprising as PlayStation 5 is confirmed to be built with AMD components.

But signs of PC development don't stop there, as they also request "experience with DirectX12" (which is Microsoft's application programming interfaces) and "Console or PC programming experience". Simply put, there are some fairly major signs pointing towards a PC version of The Last of Us: Part II - even if it is far from an official confirmation.

We assume not everyone will be thrilled by the thought of having the best version of the game on a format other than PlayStation, but then again, it also means more people will be able to enjoy the adventure. What do you think of this strategy from Sony?

Thanks, Jack of All Controllers.