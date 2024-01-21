Is the Golden Age of TV over?

HQ

Recently, David Chase, the creator of The Sopranos, said he believes that the Golden Age of TV is over. The drama that followed mafia boss Tony Soprano alongside his family and work life recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, but Chase didn't see much to smile about. Instead, he believes the anniversary should instead be seen as more of a "funeral" for ambitious, so-called peak television. The likes of Breaking Bad, The Wire, Mad Men, that first season of True Detective (probably for the best we don't talk about the others).

Chase is one of the most-esteemed creators in television history, and to many TV viewers, The Sopranos is still one of if not the best show ever put onto our small screens. So, all the doom and gloom from Chase got me thinking. Are we really leaving the Golden Age of TV, or is there more to come?

To properly take a look at this, we're going to have to travel back in time, and see what The Sopranos meant at the time of its release. Now, I didn't watch The Sopranos until very recently, but it's clear to see when comparing it to the other series at the time that it opened the gateway for sophisticated shows that asked more from their audiences. You can't just stick on The Sopranos after a hard day's work and let your mind go numb; it would be a disservice to the excellent writing and performances put forward by these mobsters. They are mostly terrible people, and yet on multiple occasions I found myself with my head in my hands wondering why these mafiosos can't just get along. It's the same heart-wrenching experience I've had watching Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Succession, the early seasons of Game of Thrones.

A lot of those shows likely wouldn't exist without The Sopranos, but luckily we live in a timeline where they do. How can the Golden Age of TV be dead, then, if we have consistently seen shows of similar quality be put out in the 25 years since Tony Soprano first walked into his therapist's office? Well, Chase believed that this Golden Age couldn't last forever, and now that most of those shows have been brought to an end, we'll see less of their quality over time.

That's not to say high-quality, ambitious shows won't exist. The White Lotus and The Bear spring to mind as incredible shows capable of really demanding more from an audience. Yet, even if these prestige programs are still kicking, they're fighting for viewership in a different world now. Streaming is often seen as the great enemy of thought-provoking film and TV. That's not to say there isn't anything good on streamers. Stranger Things, especially in its first season, was a must-watch show, and Amazon's The Boys continues to impress audiences with its cynical look at a real world full of superheroes. I think the main criticism of streaming platforms isn't that they never put out anything good, it's that they are increasingly creating content that's meant to be as digestible as possible. It's better to make sure you include as many people as possible, even if that means turning away from those who want more. If we take a look at something like Netflix's The Witcher, or the later seasons of Stranger Things, there's not a lot that isn't explicitly explained to you within the dialogue. Theory crafting may as well be a dead art within these shows, as most "theories" nowadays are just people explaining the plot. It's not just streamers that are guilty of this, either. Game of Thrones in its later seasons stopped delivering incredible monologues and moments that made you think this fantasy world was entirely real and instead focused on making as many dragon scenes as possible to cater to the people watching the series on big pub screens and whooping every time they thought they caught the word Dracarys.

The ambition, the boldness, it feels like it can be lacking at times, because even though we have shows where these things exist, they're fighting like never before to stay relevant. In a Twitter bubble, it's easy to think that these sorts of shows dominate the world, but when we look at viewership numbers, it's clear that people's investment in weekly, prestige drama isn't as strong as it used to be. At the peak of its popularity, The Sopranos pulled in an audience of around 12 million people a week. If we take a look at the final episode of Succession, for example, the very end of Jesse Armstrong's brilliantly detailed story pulled in 2.9 million viewers when it premiered. Of course, as mentioned the world is different now. We all have instant access to hundreds of TV shows and can watch whatever we want whenever we want. There's no waiting for ad breaks to pee or make yourself a snack, no need to watch something when it releases, and yet even so, a lot of TV still beats out the likes of Succession today.

The absolute comedy slopfest that is The Big Bang Theory managed a whopping 17.31 million average viewers per episode. That's beating out peak Sopranos, by a mile. With viewership numbers down, and streaming "content" taking over, does this mean the prestige drama is officially dead, then? Well, no, not really. I think David Chase might be correct in some regard. We're unlikely to see a solid, ambitious drama for some time apart from the few we've already got going on, but there will always be one or two TV shows out there for audiences who want to pay attention. They might not be the most successful in terms of viewership, but they will have an audience, and there will always be someone who wants to write an award-winning, captivating series because who wouldn't?

The only drawback is I'm not sure we'll ever see something be appointment viewing again. Not in the way The Sopranos was, not in the way that Breaking Bad made sure you saw that latest episode as soon as you could or risk the wrath of your friends and co-workers. Everyone's watching something different nowadays. They're catching up on an old series, or even if they're catching something new, it's not even likely it's the same series as you. Try as I might, I've not yet convinced anyone at team Gamereactor to check out Succession, but my efforts will continue.

In any case, I think we only ever need one. One truly great show to rear its head about the slop. As someone who's trying to watch The Sopranos as well as getting his partner to finally experience Breaking Bad, let me tell you, there's a limit on how much prestige drama you can take. Maybe in a few years I'll long for series like these, but for now, I'm still holding out hope that even if we're not in a Golden Age, we can still find the odd bit of gold in our TV shows every now and then.