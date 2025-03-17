Is the Gamecube controller making a comeback for Switch 2?

HQ

It stirred emotions back when it was released as a result of its unconventional design, but the Gamecube controller continues to be beloved. Now we have (via NintendoLife) a possible sign that it might be on its way back.

A new FCC registration from Nintendo for a "wireless Bluetooth controller" with the model prefix 'BEE' (Switch 2) reveals a label placement that corresponds to the back of the Gamecube controller, specifically where the C-stick is located. Thus, it seems that Nintendo is indeed working on a controller that is at least physically similar to that of the Gamecube.

This, of course, has fans hoping for Gamecube compatibility with Switch 2, perhaps as part of the Switch Online subscription service, where previous classic controllers have been re-released in wireless versions. Gamecube games for Switch Online have been eagerly requested for years.

On April 2, we'll get to see the Switch 2 for real for the first time, but whether Nintendo will also show off accessories like an official Gamecube controller (which feels like a pretty niche thing to fans anyway) is anyone's guess.