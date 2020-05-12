Is The Elder Scrolls: Blades releasing on Switch today?

After being delayed late last year, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is coming to Nintendo Switch this Spring, as Bethesda has previously stated. No official release date has been set yet though.

For the past few days, Nintendo has made a couple of mistakes, either leaking a shadow drop on the eShop or confusing players. As Nintendo Everything reports, TES: Blades was included among other games in the most recent press release from Nintendo of America as an upcoming release. Plus, the official website for the game in Nintendo.co.uk also listed it on the same date for a few hours.

Later on, Nintendo erased any trace of the information from official sources, so it could mean that the release date is not set in stone yet or that they still pretend that nothing happened and plan to surprise Switch owners with a huge IP as The Elder Scrolls.

Bethesda released the update 1.6 for The Elder Scrolls: Blades for mobile in February, adding five loadouts per character and the option to change between them anytime, even in the middle of a swing. The Nintendo Switch version adds unique features such as TV mode or motion controls, and cross-save across all versions through Bethesda.net.