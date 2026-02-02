Cars
Is the Audi A6 Avant e-tron the perfect EV for a busy Christmas holiday?
We take a second glance at Audi's prolific EV estate. Is it the ultimate piece of transportation for a busy holiday with family?
When we first looked at the Audi A6 Avant e-tron, we liked it, but also didn't really feel like it was making much of a fuss for itself. Maybe Audi had made it a bit too joyless, a bit too anonymous?
Magnus had the chance to take a second, much longer glance at the car over the Christmas and New Year break, and came away with a different conclusion entirely.
Because when you ferry kids, presents, gear and other family goods, you start to notice how well thought out the A6 Avant e-tron actually is, and he ended up... well, loving it.
You can see the video below.
