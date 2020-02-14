LIVE

Table Manners
Is the Apex 7 keyboard from SteelSeries worth an upgrade?

We take a closer look at the latest gaming keyboard from the Danish hardware specialist.

SteelSeries has a fairly strong track record when it comes to putting out decent PC peripherals, and over the years we've been especially fond of the Arctis headsets and the Rival gaming mice. The company also has a line of gaming keyboards, and following in the footsteps of the Apex 3 and 5 is the new Apex 7.

With that in mind, Magnus gets the new keyboard out of the box and gives us a more detailed overview of its many features in this latest Quick Look. Watch the full product demo below to find out what we think about the new Apex.

