Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releasing by the end of March?

It looks like we've been given an idea as to when EA intends to deliver Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as in a recent financial report, we can see that the publisher has a "Major IP" slated to drop before the end of Q4, which for those wondering, means before March 31, as the new financial year starts in April.

It should be said that EA has quite a stacked Q4 planned, as not only does it have the Dead Space Remake coming, as well as Wild Hearts, but there's PGA Tour, and Super Mega Baseball, all of which need to be slotted in between January and the end of March.

If the next Star Wars Jedi game does intend to debut before the end of the fiscal year, we'll no doubt be hearing about a release date relatively soon.