Is Square Enix hinting at a new Parasite Eve?

It was recently discovered that Square Enix trademarked "Symbiogenesis" in Japan. The name refers to the process when two separate organisms merge to become one, which is the entire basic foundation of Parasite Eve's story.

Does this mean anything; a remaster, a remake or a completely new game? Nobody knows. However, Square Enix has actually been resurrecting some old dormant series lately. For example, The Valkyrie Profile series got a new addition in the form of Valkyrie Elysium last month, and Tactics Ogre is getting a remaster in November called Tactics Ogre Reborn, so it's not entirely unlikely.

Parasite Eve was based on the 1995 Japanese horror novel of the same name, and released in 1998 for PlayStation. The creepy action RPG was followed up a year later with Parasite Eve II, and in 2010 The 3rd Birthday arrived on PSP. Together, the first two games have shipped over three million copies.

