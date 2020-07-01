Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Soul Calibur VI

Is Soul Calibur VI about to be released for Xbox Game Pass?

It looks like the stage of history is heading to the Xbox's subscription service.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you like the idea of slicing and dicing your opponents, we assume you are very fond of the Soul Calibur series, probably the best weapon-based fighting games out there. If that sounds like your cup of tea, you'll surely be happy to know that the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter posted a fairly revealing teaser late yesterday, and wrote:

"Just realized 'SOULCALIBUR' and 'coming soon' have some of the same letters... what could it mean?"

And that tells us pretty much everything we need to know. At least one Soul Calibur game is coming to Xbox Game Pass and as one was included before and removed in late 2018, we have to assume this one is Soul Calibur VI (you know, the one where Geralt is a guest character). Sounds good to us!

Soul Calibur VI
Soul Calibur VISoul Calibur VI
Soul Calibur VI
Soul Calibur VISoul Calibur VI
Soul Calibur VISoul Calibur VI
Soul Calibur VI

Related texts

Soul Calibur VIScore

Soul Calibur VI
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"For newcomers it's a great opportunity to dip a toe in this legendary fighting series, and for older fans, it feels like a warm and lovely welcome back."



Loading next content