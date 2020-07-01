Is Soul Calibur VI about to be released for Xbox Game Pass?

You're watching Advertisements

If you like the idea of slicing and dicing your opponents, we assume you are very fond of the Soul Calibur series, probably the best weapon-based fighting games out there. If that sounds like your cup of tea, you'll surely be happy to know that the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter posted a fairly revealing teaser late yesterday, and wrote:

"Just realized 'SOULCALIBUR' and 'coming soon' have some of the same letters... what could it mean?"

And that tells us pretty much everything we need to know. At least one Soul Calibur game is coming to Xbox Game Pass and as one was included before and removed in late 2018, we have to assume this one is Soul Calibur VI (you know, the one where Geralt is a guest character). Sounds good to us!