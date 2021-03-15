Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice coming for PS Now or Game Pass?

An insider has suggested interested buyers should "hold off. Just in case."

If you still haven't played the brilliant Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but intends to do so, it might be a good idea to wait a little longer. It was released on March 22 back in 2019, and is about to celebrate the second anniversary, which might include a nice surprise.

During the weekend, the recognised insider Shpeshal_Ed <a href="https://twitter.com/Shpeshal_Ed/status/1370625924341723137" target="_blank">tweeted that "if you're thinking of buying Sekiro in the next couple of months or so....maybe hold off. Just in case". He didn't elaborate more, but a reasonable guess is that it is about to be announced for either PlayStation Now (or perhaps the Play at Home-program) or Xbox Games Pass.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

