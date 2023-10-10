Is Seinfeld teasing a reunion or new episode?

HQ

Future generations might call this the revival era, as we've seen many beloved franchises return after years, if not decades, of silence. That's why tonight's news isn't especially surprising even if it's very interesting.

Jerry Seinfeld, one of the world's most well-known comedians and the titular character in the 90s Seinfeld sitcom, decided to make the audience very excited when he was asked about the show's final episode during his standup show in Boston's Wang Theatre. Linda Puzzuti shared his response on Instagram:

"I have a little secret for you about the ending but I can't really tell it because it is a secret. Here's what I'll tell you, okay, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see. We'll see."

Not exactly anything concrete, but it sure sounds like we'll get something new from the Seinfeld universe fairly soon.

What do you hope/believe it is?