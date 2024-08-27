Is romance overused in movies? Gen Z seems to think so

HQ

Sex scenes in movies can be an awkward time, especially when you've sold your parents on watching a movie then forgot people get down and dirty in it and so you have to conveniently leave just as the kissing starts.

According to a recent survey (via The Hollywood Reporter), Gen Z are pretty much done with sex scenes in general. Of the 1500 people surveyed, 51% had had enough of the purely romantic relationships and wanted to see more platonic relationships. 47.5% said sex "isn't needed" in film and TV, while 44% said romance is "overused."

Also, outside of the whole debate around sex in movies and TV, 56% of responders said that they would rather watch an original work than a franchise or adaptation. Take that, Hollywood. Other findings showed Gen Z hate to see racial stereotypes, including seeing a person of colour as a villain or a character with negative traits, that social media is considered "authentic media" and that they want to see people beating the odds in their stories.