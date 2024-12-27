Is Rockstar "trolling" fans with December 27 silence?

HQ

Instead of unveiling new footage, the studio just shared a post on X promoting their Holiday Sale, featuring discounts on older titles like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption. This has left fans frustrated, with many expressing their disappointment on social media, accusing Rockstar of "trolling" the community.

The date had become a focal point of speculation due to fan theories, including one popular theory tied to the numbers in Rockstar's sale link, which coincidentally added up to 27. Despite these hopes, December 27 is nearly over with no trailer in sight. Reactions range from lighthearted optimism—"Guys, the 27th isn't over yet!"—to outright frustration, with some calling Rockstar's silence "cruel."

The lack of updates has intensified the community's impatience. As the clock ticks closer to 2025, when GTA VI is rumored to launch, fans are wondering if this long wait will ultimately pay off. Are you still holding out hope for GTA VI news before the day ends, or is patience running thin?