Is Resident Evil 9 about to be revealed?

It seems that Capcom might be getting ready to announce Resident Evil 9. Over the weekend the game was suddenly added to Metacritic, which in itself is no proof, but as Resetera users point out, the site has previously added games prior to announcements.

In the same thread, another user also points out that the game store where they buy their games from has just added Resident Evil 9 for pre-order.

Capcom themselves confirmed this summer that they are working on the game, and the well-known Capcom insider Dusk Golem said in May that his sources suggest the game could potentially be released late 2025. All in all, there are some indications that it might be announced reasonably soon (at The Game Awards in December perhaps?) - but then again, that's just based on rumors.