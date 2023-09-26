Is Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

HQ

While most Red Dead Redemption fans are still clamouring for a full remake of John Marston's adventure and a current-gen edition of Arthur Morgan's adventure, it looks like Rockstar might have other plans in mind. As noticed by an X user (thanks, VGC), Red Dead Redemption 2 could be coming to Nintendo Switch, as the game has now been rated for the platform by the Brazilian classification board.

The rating specifically states that Red Dead Redemption 2 is available/coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The main catch is that it isn't clear when the Switch platform was added to the rating as RDR2 was initially rated back in 2018 ahead of its launch.

Still, considering the success that Rockstar has found with this game, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see that the developer is looking into additional ways to capitalise on its success, more so since Red Dead Redemption made its debut on the platform recently too.