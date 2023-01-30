Is PlayStation teasing Uncharted 5 in new trailer?

Neil Druckmann crushed many hearts when he reiterated that Naughty Dog has moved on from the Uncharted games last week, but that doesn't mean PlayStation Studios has. There have been multiple signs of other PlayStation developers working on a new Uncharted game the last couple of years, and the company has now thrown a lot of fuel on that fire.

Because Sony has decided to highlight that 2023 will be an extremely exciting year for PlayStation by publishing a new blog repeating that it'll be much easier to get a PlayStation 5 moving forward, as well as hype up the launch of PlayStation VR2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI and more this year. This blog is accompanied by a new trailer filled with cool references to both previously released and upcoming PS5 games, and this is where many Uncharted-fans will feel their heart miss a bit.

Among obvious references to God of War: Ragnarök, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima and Stray, we suddenly see a female explorer with a torch around the 43, 47, and 49 seconds marks. A blonde adventurer to be exact, something that will give anyone who've finished Uncharted 4: A Thief's End ideas. All the other references stay true to their respective games, so it's safe to say this would have been a male or black-haired Indian-Australian woman if the trailer was referencing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Could this be PlayStation's first tease of a new Uncharted or the company just checking the temperature in the room? Time will tell.