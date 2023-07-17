Is Pikmin Bloom celebrating Pikmin 4? "It's a very secret situation!"

HQ

Pikmin Bloom first bloomed a year and a half ago as a walk-encouraging spin-off of the already eco-friendly franchise once created by Shigeru Miyamoto. Now, with the fourth main entry into the series about to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, we caught up with the team from Niantic Tokyo to learn more about the mobile game's most recent features... and to try and get some scoop on the potential, inevitable Pikmin 4 content.

"It's a very secret situation!" laughs head of product Tomo Yamazaki when asked about events celebrating Pikmin 4's imminent landing. "Of course, we are thinking [about] something, but at this moment, we cannot say the specific things, so please stay tuned. We believe it will make the fans enjoy."

With or without Pikmin 4, Pikmin Bloom has been growing and seeing new features sprout from the original walking concept.

"Our core gameplay hasn't been changed because it's the very fundamental of our concept", explains senior product manager Rica Nakajima. "But we've been working hard on new features for adding more social element that makes people more connected."

In terms of those new features, "one of the examples is that we just held the very first real Niantic-style event in Sapporo in Japan. And that's a collaboration by local government as well as Nintendo. So when users go to Sapporo, users can see some special flower POIs, some landmarks or POIs, and people can get very cute seedlings for decorated Pikmin."

"They also play around a lot with the postcards", further adds UX designer Akari Sora. "They've been enjoying... We have a banana Pikmin, but it's kind of split into three, but they've tried to make a photo of the postcard with the connected Pikmin. They're constantly surprising us with new ways to enjoy the game."

But other than cosmetics and real place-themed events, there are some trickier proposals for those looking for them:

"We introduced the mushroom challenge", Yamazaki-san points out in the video. "The mushroom challenge is that the people get Pikmin to battle the mushrooms. Then basically the five people [in the team] can battle it. We introduced a new red layer of mushrooms. People can get only red Pikmins to go. Also, these are very rare, so it's very popular. It's hard for us to find the unoccupied mushrooms.Then we introduced new features, [like] the mushroom ticket. Then the people can use a mushroom ticket to join, even a mushroom itself is occupied".

For more on the incredibly delicious Donut Pikmin, the skateboard Pikmin, and other aspects of Pikmin Bloom, watch the full video above. Unfortunately, we weren't able to walk away with the team's adorable Pikmin-themed t-shirts...