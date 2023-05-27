Is Pedro Pascal really in The Mandalorian's armour?

HQ

As we all know, in the first season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, it was Pedro Pascal inside Din Djarin's suit, which is no longer always the case. The Last of Us star doesn't have the time or inclination to run around in shiny armour and a helmet, and only lends his voice to the character, now. Instead, Brendan Wayne wears the suit in the latest season because Pascal's body can't keep up either.

"There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn't up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But now we've figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else."

What do you think about this?

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.