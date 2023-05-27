Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Is Pedro Pascal really in The Mandalorian's armour?

The Last of Us actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the latest season of the Star Wars show was filmed.

As we all know, in the first season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, it was Pedro Pascal inside Din Djarin's suit, which is no longer always the case. The Last of Us star doesn't have the time or inclination to run around in shiny armour and a helmet, and only lends his voice to the character, now. Instead, Brendan Wayne wears the suit in the latest season because Pascal's body can't keep up either.

"There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn't up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But now we've figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else."

What do you think about this?

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.



