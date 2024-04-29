Is PC still the best way to game? We discuss the PC master race on the latest Gaming Gossip

HQ

We're kicking off the week nice and early with a brand new episode of Gaming Gossip. As we teased on last week's episode, this time the BAD Boys (Ben, Alex, and David) are back and raring to chat about one of the most volatile topics in the gaming space: the PC master race.

Yep, on today's show we talk about whether the PC master race is still alive and if PC gaming is still the best way to play. We also share our opinions and thoughts about not just gaming on PC but on console and how one style of play differs and excels above the other.

Check out the new episode of Gaming Gossip below to hear our takes on the PC master race discussion and for a teaser of what next week's show will include too.