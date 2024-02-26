Is Oscar De La Hoya teasing a new Fight Night?

HQ

The Fight Night series was always pretty popular, but got the big break when it was launched as a demo for Xbox 360 a few months after the console was released in late 2005. At the time, there was nothing like it and it was perceived as a tech-demo showcasing the digital horse powers of the console.

The last game in the series was Fight Night Champion from 2011, and since then, EA has focused on UFC rather than boxing. But during the last couple of days, the legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya has shared two X-posts about the Fight Night series, including cover art depicting himself, while writing things like: "Wow time flies. Best selling boxing game ever! Over 6 million copies sold. Huge announcement soon regarding game sector."

Now this could be just a weird trip down the memory lane for De La Hoya, but it looks suspiciously much like hyping for some kind of announcement. The last UFC title was EA Sports UFC 5 from last year, and since boxing has become more popular again lately, we wouldn't be too surprised to see EA wanting to returning to the sports in the near future and having a collaboration with a star such as Oscar De La Hoya.

How interested would you be in a new Fight Night?



