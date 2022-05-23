Cookies

      Death Stranding 2

      Is Norman Reedus working on a Death Stranding sequel?

      The actor recently mentioned that he is working on a second part of a game that was "a huge thing".

      HQ

      It seems like Norman Reedus has leaked that a sequel to Death Stranding is in production. During an interview with Leo Edit, the actor - who portrayed Sam Bridges in the game - was quoted to say that he has started working on a sequel to a Hideo Kojima game that was "a huge thing". Here's what Reedus had to say.

      Death Stranding 2

      "Guillermo Del Toro, who gave me my first movie, called me up and said, "Hey, there's a guy named Hideo Kojima, he's gonna call you, just say yes." And I go, "What do you mean just say yes?" He goes, "Stop being an asshole, just say yes." Then I was in San Diego and Hideo came with a big group of people, he's from Tokyo, and he showed me what he was working on on a game called Silent Hill. I was blown away by what he was showing me, and I was like, "Yes, let's do this." It's not Ms. Pacman; it's so realistic, it's so futuristic, it's so complicated and beautiful, and I was completely blown away."

      Reedus continued, "It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that."

      Ever since this interview came out, all that Kojima has said to clarify Reedus' comments is a tweet that shows Kojima and Reedus in various pictures, with the caption, "Go to your private room, my friend."

