Is Nintendo revealing something about the Switch 2 through its banner?

HQ

Several media outlets have spread the news that the recent banner change on Nintendo Japan's X account might be hinting at the imminent announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2. However, upon closer inspection, this theory doesn't hold up.

In reality, the image of Mario and Luigi pointing at an empty space has been up for much longer than many believe. If we check with Wayback Machine, we can confirm that this same banner has been in place since last year, well before the rumors started circulating.

So, while it's easy to get swept up in the excitement, it seems there's no hidden message from Nintendo. In the meantime, here are some other rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 that might interest you: