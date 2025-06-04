Is Nintendo making a sequel to Ring Fit Adventure?

HQ

Even though Ring Fit Adventure wasn't as big a hit as Wii Fit once was, it was still a popular workout tool and a fun game. Now that Switch 2 will be released in just a few hours, many people are probably curious if we will be able to exercise digitally with Nintendo's new console as well.

We don't know if that will actually happen, but we can say that the chances are fairly good. Nintendo Patents Watch on Bluesky has noted a secret (up to 30 months) patent in the EU on "accessories for video game controllers". The fact that the patent contains secret stuff suggests that it may be something Nintendo wants to use, and the designer is Fumiyoshi Suetake.

The name may not sound familiar, but he happens to be the creator of Ring-Con (the accessory for the Ring Fit Adventure), and as Nintendo Patents Watch notes, he was also behind a never used 2015 patent for a "training instrument". Furthermore, the same source notes that Nintendo extended the Ring Fit Adventure patent just last year, which may indicate that they want to do something more with the concept.

There are also more vague signs that individually aren't that interesting, but together paint a picture that it's quite likely Nintendo is working on a new training game for Switch 2.