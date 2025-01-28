Is niceness the key to happiness?

HQ

It might seem obvious, but not everyone applies this rule—being nice can actually make you happier. According to a recent study in Turkey, being nice isn't just about social grace—it might be a key to greater happiness. Researchers found that niceness, a psychological trait linked to prosocial behaviors like helping others and showing kindness, is connected to fewer depressive symptoms and greater subjective happiness. Niceness was shown to reduce negative feelings like depression, suggesting that those who engage in warm, friendly interactions tend to feel more joyful. The study, published in Psychological Reports, provides evidence that niceness functions as a distinct psychological trait in the Turkish population, with participants who scored higher in niceness reporting lower levels of depression and more overall happiness. This research highlights the powerful impact of simple, kind actions on emotional well-being, even though the study doesn't prove that niceness directly causes these positive feelings.

Do you think being kinder to others makes you happier?

Shutterstock

