Is Netflix adapting content for distracted viewers?

In response to declining attention spans, Netflix has reportedly instructed its creators to tailor content for viewers who are easily distracted, according to N+1. With more people multitasking and consuming media while distracted by their phones or other tasks, Netflix believes that making shows easier to follow without full focus is key. The strategy encourages creators to have characters explicitly state what they are doing, so viewers can understand the plot even if they're not actively watching.

An example of this approach can be seen in last year's Irish Wish, starring Lindsay Lohan. In one scene, a character narrates the events to ensure that viewers, who might not be paying full attention, can still follow along. This shift from "showing" to "telling" aims to keep viewers engaged, even if they are only passively listening.

As streaming services compete for attention in an increasingly distracted world, Netflix's new direction may be a game-changer. Will this method help retain viewers, or is it a step too far in dumbing down content?

What do you think of Netflix's approach to creating content for distracted audiences?