Is Need for Speed 2022 only launching on PS5 and Xbox Series in November?

I'm far from the only one who thinks the Need for Speed games haven't been great for ten years, so it wasn't especially surprising when Electronic Arts and Criterion decided to delay the next game in the franchise to a vague "2022" early last year to give it more time in the oven and prioritise the development of Battlefield 2042. Now it sounds like the additional time was needed to do something special.

The usually very reliable Jeff Grubb from GamesBeat and GiantBomb claims that what we'll just call Need for Speed 2022 for the time being is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series this November. This would make it EA's first game to be exclusive to the newest consoles. Could this mean Criterion is delivering some truly amazing graphics or something else that wouldn't be possible on PS4 and Xbox One? I highly doubt the giant publisher would be willing to disappoint and exclude the 100+ million potential costumers on last-gen if the game could run on older consoles, so hopefully this means Need for Speed 2022 will bring the franchise back to its former glory with something ground-breaking this November.