Is Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox launching on Tuesday?

A very popular thing at video game events is surprise launches. It's usually betas, demos, free-to-play or indie games, but there are exceptions with bigger titles as well. And we've just gotten a sign that Microsoft might be planning something in this vein.

After noticing that several age-rating organisations has rated Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox recently (usually a sign that an announcement is imminent), the Irish branch of GameStop has now added June 15 as a release date for the Xbox version of the game. It was still online at the time of writing, but we made a screengrab in case it would be removed.

June 15 is a Tuesday, which is a very common day for game releases. We'd say it's at least a fair chance Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a surprise launch announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday 19:00.