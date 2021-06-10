Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Is Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox launching on Tuesday?

The release date could potentially be revealed during Xbox & Bethesda's E3 showcase.

A very popular thing at video game events is surprise launches. It's usually betas, demos, free-to-play or indie games, but there are exceptions with bigger titles as well. And we've just gotten a sign that Microsoft might be planning something in this vein.

After noticing that several age-rating organisations has rated Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox recently (usually a sign that an announcement is imminent), the Irish branch of GameStop has now added June 15 as a release date for the Xbox version of the game. It was still online at the time of writing, but we made a screengrab in case it would be removed.

June 15 is a Tuesday, which is a very common day for game releases. We'd say it's at least a fair chance Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a surprise launch announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday 19:00.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

